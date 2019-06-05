Election Fallout Round-Up: 70 women in Parliament, but Denmark still behind in Nordics

The 2019 General Election tied a Danish record for the highest percentage of women being elected into Parliament with 39.1 percent (70 out of 179).

But despite that, Denmark is still lagging behind compared to its neighbours and remains the only Nordic country to have never had a share of women in Christiansborg that is above 40 percent.

SF leading the way

Socialistisk Folkeparti (SF) did its best to improve the ratio this year when it equalled its own 2011 election record with 11 of its 14 mandates going to women. Radikale, Konservative, and Nye Borgerlige also had a 50 percent or better share of women.

At the bottom, Liberal Alliance (LA) didn’t have any women fill its four mandates, while Alternativet only had one woman out of its five mandates.

In 1998, Denmark was second in the world with a 37.4 percent share of women in Parliament, but the Danes are now ranked 25th as other countries have caught up.

No deadline for new government

Following Mette Frederiksen’s appointment as ‘kongelig undersøger’ (‘royal examiner’), the Socialdemokratiet leader has said she is in no hurry to form a new government. All nine parties with seats, both from the red and blue blocs, have been invited to take part in negotiations today at Christiansborg. Venstre was reported to be the first party to take part early this morning, while Radikale will end the negotiations later tonight. It is believed that Frederiksen is aiming for a minority S government, but several red bloc parties, including Radikale and SF, have demands that will need to be met before they green-light Frederiksen as the new PM.

Frederiksen got the most votes

S head Mette Frederiksen got the most personal votes out of anyone in the general election with 43,489, followed by now ex-PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen (Venstre) with 40,745. Pernille Skipper (Enhedslisten) came third with 33,024, while departing immigration minister Inger Støjberg and Tommy Ahlers (both V) completed the top five with 28,420 and 26,420. Nicolai Wammen (S), Jacob Mark (SF), Kristian Thulesen Dahl (DF), Søren Pape Poulsen (K), Ida Auken (R), Pia Olsen Dyhr (SF), Jakob Ellemann-Jensen (V), Preben Bang Henriksen (V), Karsten Lauritzen (V), Magnus Heunicke (S), Astrid Krag (S), Morten Østergaard (R), Dan Jørgensen (S), Mattias Tesfaye (S), and Ellen Trane Nørby (V) completed the top 20. At the last election in 2015, DF head Kristian Thulesen Dahl got the most votes with 57,371 – another indicator of DF’s massive decline.

Far more ‘ghetto’ votes

Despite voter participation dropping slightly from a national standpoint, the vulnerable districts in Denmark – the so-called ghettos – saw a significant spike in voter numbers. Ghetto areas that saw a marked increase in voter numbers compared to 2015 included Vollsmose in Odense, Tingbjerg in Copenhagen and Gellerupparken in Aarhus. In 2015, 20 percent fewer immigrants voted compared to ethnic Danes, but experts contend that many turned out this year in the face of fierce right-wing rhetoric from parties like Stram Kurs. Slogans such as ‘Yalla! Stem eller bliv stemt hjem’ (’Yalla, vote or be sent home’) have helped motivate the immigrants to turn out in much higher numbers. Radikale garnered the most votes in the three ghettos mentioned above.

High number of ‘wasted’ votes

Despite getting 153,923 votes between them, Kristendemokraterne, Klaus Riskær Pedersen and Stram Kurs failed to get into Parliament on Wednesday night. That means that the election had the fourth highest number of ‘wasted’ votes since 1953 and the most since 1990 (167,644). In total, 4.3 percent of the votes went to the three parties. The largest share of the wasted votes were cast in west Jutland, where 5.4 percent of voters ticked for one of the three losing parties.

Prominent figures finished

From one day to the next, Anders Samuelsen went from Denmark’s foreign minister to resigning as head of Liberal Alliance (LA) following an abysmal election showing. Simon Emil Ammitzbøll-Bille looks set to duke it out with young party star Alex Vanopslagh to see who will become the next party head. Meanwhile, a disastrous election from DF means that one of their key figures, the spokesperson for immigration issues, Martin Henriksen, has not managed to gain enough votes for Parliament. DF chair Peter Skaarup took the only mandate the party gained in Copenhagen, leaving Henriksen as the odd man out. DF lost 21 of its 37 mandates in one of the most epic collapses in Danish election history.

Pia K in poor showing

DF co-founder and Parliament spokesperson Pia Kjærsgaard struggled mightily in this election compared to four years ago. Kjærsgaard secured just 9,953 votes this time – a far cry from 2015 when she attracted the sixth most votes out of anyone with 26,583. Despite the setback, she still finished third in the Outer Copenhagen major district, behind Mattias Tesfaye (S-15,219) and Rasmus Jarlov (K-10,270). The good news for DF is that Morten Messerschmidt secured a mandate in north Zealand and will make a return to Christiansborg following several years in the European Parliament.

First handicapped elected

When Kristian Hegaard from Radikale secured enough votes to get into Parliament on Wednesday night, he became the first handicapped person in Danish history to become an MP. The 28-year-old wheelchair-bound law student, who has been a Fredensborg city council member since 2010, received 1,945 votes. The national handicapped association, Dansk Handicapforbund, said Hegaard’s achievement was massive for all people with handicaps. Hegaard suffers from a congenital bone disease.