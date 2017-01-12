 Election prospects look grim for government in latest poll – The Post

Election prospects look grim for government in latest poll

Mette Frederiksen on course to be Denmark’s next PM

Lousy for Lars, magic for Mette (photo: www.kmu.gov.ua/Rune Johansen)
February 1st, 2019 9:58 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The current PM of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, once said: “I always lose the election in the polls, and I always win it on election day.”

Well, PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen will certainly hoping those words ring true following new polls that give the opposition in Denmark a commanding lead with the General Election looming in the not-too-distant future.

In fact, according to a new Megafon poll compiled on behalf of TV2 and Politiken, the red bloc – Socialdemokratiet, Socialistisk Folkeparti, Radikale and Enhedslisten – could form a majority with 51 percent of the votes. And that’s even without Alternativet, which is also considered a red party.

READ MORE: Government open to discussing early pensions for worn-out workers

Mette in the wings
In other words, Denmark’s next PM could very well be Socialdemokratiet leader Mette Frederiksen, as the blue bloc (Venstre, Konservative, Liberal Alliance, Dansk Folkeparti and Nye Borgerlige) can only muster up 44.4 percent of the votes – a share that even surpasses their previous record low of 45.6 percent in late 2016.

”It’s going to be tough for Løkke to turn this one around. It’s a nightmare poll. Actually, it can’t really get any worse,” Hans Engell, the former head of Konservative, told TV2 News.

“But then again, the moment the election date is set there is a new agenda. When the election bells toll something happens to the voters. This is a worse-case scenario poll and it makes things difficult, but it doesn’t mean he has already lost.”

Venstre (17 percent) is well behind opposition rivals Socialdemokratiet (25.8) and DF has also lost a significant number of voters since the 2015 election – falling from 21.1 to 15.8 percent. LA has also experienced a similar downward trajectory over the past three years and is down at just 3.3 percent.

There is still time for the blue bloc left to rectify the situation as an election isn’t required to take place until June 17 at the latest. And who is charged with calling the election? The PM, Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Review: Lots to love about this drum affair
News
Transfer roundup: FCK and FCM shell out as title race begins in earnest
National
No more MobilePay on Apple Watches or older phones
Local
Copenhagen presents Denmark’s first LGBTI+ policy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved