Election Round-Up: Enhedslisten close to being most popular party in Copenhagen

According to a new Megafon survey for TV2 News, left-wing outfit Enhedslisten is tantalisingly close to becoming the most popular party in Copenhagen.

The survey revealed the party is poised to get 19.2 percent of the votes in the upcoming General Election, just a tad behind leaders Socialdemokratiet’s 19.8 percent.

“The left-wing is really strong. They always are in the capital area, but they are exceptionally strong at the moment. Enhedslisten is set to maybe become the biggest party in Copenhagen, and that’s sensational,” Hans Redder, TV2’s political commentator, told TV2 News.

Blue bloc capital blues

From a national perspective, things are progressing well for Enhedslisten as well. The party is polling at 9.8 percent – about 2 percent more than the 2015 General Election.

Meanwhile, fellow red bloc parties Radikale and Socialistisk Folkeparti are also putting up strong numbers in Copenhagen compared to 2015, while Alternativet and blue bloc parties Dansk Folkeparti and Liberal Alliance are all struggling.

In fact, the red bloc looks set to attract about two-thirds of all votes in the capital area, which includes Copenhagen, Dragør, Frederiksberg and Tårnby.

Danes keen on SV government

Socialdemokratiet (S) and Venstre (V) might be battling it out now for the General Election, but about half of all Danes are not adverse to the two opposing parties teaming up to form the next government. In a Megafon survey for TV2, 47 percent said they would support a government made up of the two rivals, while 37 percent said they completely or mostly disagreed. The issue has surfaced following a suggestion made by PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen (V) late last week. S head Mette Frederiksen, however, has rejected any such notion.

Alternative homeless platform

Among the eight initiatives presented by Alternativet ahead of the election is a plan for tackling homelessness. The left-wing party wants to give 50,000 kroner to every homeless person in Denmark – funds they can do with as they wish in co-operation with the municipality. The latest homeless count from 2017 showed there are 6,635 homeless people in Denmark – so Alternativet’s plan would require 331.75 million kroner to fulfil.

Budding star buoys Christian party

Kristendemokraterne hasn’t won over 2 percent of the votes in an election since 2005 – the minimum leaded to win at least one seat – but a change in leadership has recently galvanised the party. Since 26-year-old deputy leader Isabella Arendt replaced an ill Stig Grenov and performed strongly during a recent TV debate, interest in the party has soared. Grenov has since gone on leave, and with Arendt temporarily heading the party now, it stands to get 2.2 percent of the vote, according to the latest polls. The party garnered 1.4 percent of the votes in 2015.

PM wants permanent border control

As it currently stands, Denmark must apply for permission from the EU to continue to extend temporary controls at the German border. But PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen has revealed he wants to make the border control a permanent fixture. Additionally, the new border control would also be extended to include people leaving Denmark – today only people entering are checked. Venstre also wants to invest 50 million kroner in developing new technology that will make it easier to carry out border checks.

S wants to increase cigarette prices … for the young

Socialdemokratiet has long avoided the issue of raising tobacco prices in Denmark, but that has changed this week. Party head Mette Frederiksen has stated that perhaps the price of cigarettes should go up – for young people at least. Initially Frederiksen was concerned that pensioners would struggle to pay more for cigarettes. Cancer advocacy group Kræftens Bekæmpelse praised the idea, but found it difficult to see how it would be administered. Kræftens Bekæmpelse would rather see a price hike across the board – up to at least 60-65 kroner a pack, but preferably to 90 kroner.