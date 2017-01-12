Danish electric ferry makes maiden voyage

The world’s most powerful fully electric ferry has made its maiden voyage across the South Funen Archipelago.

Electric ferry Ellen is powered by 840 batteries that account for 50 tonnes of the ship’s total weight of 747 tonnes. The vessel is also unique in that it has no back-up from diesel engines.

Just shy of 60 metres long and 13 metres wide, there’s room for anywhere between 147 to 198 passengers. Dubbed the ‘Tesla of the Sea’ there is also space for 31 cars on deck.

The ferry cost a total of 224 million kroner and is part of an EU-Danish collaboration of many partners. Among the objectives of the project is an aim to reduce its CO2 emissions by approximately 2,000 tonnes per year.

A sea of green

With hardly any noise up on deck, passengers have likened Ellen to a sailboat.

She will be responsible for half as much CO2 as a modern equivalent vessel. This represents a continued effort by the government to reduce CO2 emissions by 70 percent by the year 2030. It is hoped that this example can be used to develop a business case for diffusion across the market.

Better late than never

The maiden voyage was originally planned for 2017. While Ellen is running late in one sense, she can reach a respectable 15 kts (17 miles per hour).

Thanks to the excellent battery capacity, the craft can travel seven times further than any other electric ferry currently in service.

Ellen will continue to sail between Søby and Fynshav five to seven times daily.