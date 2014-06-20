Contact us Advertise with us

Eleven arrested at Pegida demonstration in Copenhagen

Majority was detained for disturbing public order or violating the face mask ban

September 4th, 2016 7:58 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Copenhagen Police arrested 11 people at a Pegida demonstration near Nyhavn  yesterday afternoon.

Smoke bombs were thrown as supporters of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida) clashed with anti-fascist activists, who staged a counter-demo.

About 60 people from each camp took to the streets, according to police estimates.



Most of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct or a violation of the facemask ban, while a few were detained for minor incidents of violence against police officers.

Traffic flow in the city centre  was affected by the demonstration, but returned to normal after 4pm when the rally ended.

