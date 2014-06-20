Copenhagen Police arrested 11 people at a Pegida demonstration near Nyhavn yesterday afternoon.
Smoke bombs were thrown as supporters of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (Pegida) clashed with anti-fascist activists, who staged a counter-demo.
About 60 people from each camp took to the streets, according to police estimates.
READ MORE: Eight arrested at PEGIDA demonstration in Copenhagen
Most of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct or a violation of the facemask ban, while a few were detained for minor incidents of violence against police officers.
Traffic flow in the city centre was affected by the demonstration, but returned to normal after 4pm when the rally ended.