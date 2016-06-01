 Employment in Denmark to exceed 3 million next year – The Post

Employment in Denmark to exceed 3 million next year

Dansk Industri makes bold prediction as jobless numbers keep on falling

Kent Damsgaard, Danish Industry (Photo: DI)
June 11th, 2018 5:17 pm| by Tess Westbrook
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish employment rate has already an all-time high this year, and by next year, it is predicted to exceed 3 million jobs, according to the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI) – following a 1.4 percent increase through 2018.

A new DI study calculates there has been net growth of 190,000 new jobs  since 2013, and that there is no sign of this slowing down. DI  deputy head Kent Damsgaard claims the result demonstrates “progress and development throughout the country”.

The increase in jobs has been economically beneficial; however, DI warns that a lack of workers could halt the upward curve from continuing.

More immigrants working than ever
The employment rate among immigrants to Denmark has also increased: from 43 to 47 percent. This is the highest level since 2009.

The number of immigrants relying on cash, educational or integration assistance has fallen by 9,500 from 2016.

It is predicted that the number of immigrants to Denmark will only increase and, with that, employment levels within Denmark will rise as a whole.

Related News



Latest News

Food & Drink
Brunch Review: A pinnacle à la pillion nestled in naughty Nørrebro awaits
National
Employment in Denmark to exceed 3 million next year
Culture
NorthSide’s capacity to increase following move
National
Danish News in Brief: Here comes the rain

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved