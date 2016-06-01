Employment in Denmark to exceed 3 million next year

The Danish employment rate has already an all-time high this year, and by next year, it is predicted to exceed 3 million jobs, according to the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI) – following a 1.4 percent increase through 2018.

A new DI study calculates there has been net growth of 190,000 new jobs since 2013, and that there is no sign of this slowing down. DI deputy head Kent Damsgaard claims the result demonstrates “progress and development throughout the country”.

The increase in jobs has been economically beneficial; however, DI warns that a lack of workers could halt the upward curve from continuing.

More immigrants working than ever

The employment rate among immigrants to Denmark has also increased: from 43 to 47 percent. This is the highest level since 2009.

The number of immigrants relying on cash, educational or integration assistance has fallen by 9,500 from 2016.

It is predicted that the number of immigrants to Denmark will only increase and, with that, employment levels within Denmark will rise as a whole.