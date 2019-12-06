 End to foreign adoption in Denmark? - The Post

End to foreign adoption in Denmark?

Last adoption bureau in serious financial distress

Adoption from foreign countries way down in Denmark (photo: Flickr/UTexas)
December 6th, 2019 11:02 am| by Christian W

Prospective parents in Denmark looking to adopt a child from a foreign country will most probably have to use adoption services abroad in the future.

The country’s only bureau for international adoptions, Danish International Adoption (DIA), is in serious financial trouble and seeking to bring a halt to all new applications in the new year.

“DIA is lacking the financial security in regards to being able to see adoption cases completely through. So the board can therefore no longer assume the responsibility of accepting new adopters,” said DIA chair, Lars Ellegaard.

READ ALSO: Still prohibited, is the tide slowly turning for commercial surrogacy?

Adoptions way down
DIA’s financial difficulty is down to the number of international adoptions in Denmark dropping drastically over the past decade, and considerably fewer people are being approved for adoption.

That led to DIA alerting families in its adoption program that its financial strife could lead to a longer and more expensive adoption process.

The social minister, Astrid Krag, is concerned about DIA’s announcement, indicating that funding could be set aside funding for operational support in 2020.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Review: Queen’s kind of magic
Business
Danish organic exports fall for the first time ever
National
Wozniacki to retire from tennis
Activities
Performance Review: Kind of cosy if ‘Candid Camera’ is your choice of intimacy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved