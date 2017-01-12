Epic sports draw: Penis versus Rectum

This year’s Danish Cup has reached the semi-final stage, and many are already looking forward to a classic final as eternal rivals FC Copenhagen and Brøndby have avoided each other in the draw. But a different rivalry is getting all the press right now.
When the football association DBU revealed the early qualifying round draw for nest year’s edition yesterday, the internet in Denmark caught fire at what must be one of the most interesting, if not amusing draws in Danish history.
Brace yourself for the epic derby that is … Lem vs Tarm. Or in English … Penis vs Rectum.
Rectum hosting
It may not sound like anything out of the ordinary to the outsider, but those with knowledge of Danish might appreciate the sordid undertones.
Lem has a double meaning in Danish. It actually means outer extremities, such as an arm or leg, but the word is also commonly used to describe a penis. Meanwhile, the word tarm means gut or intestine, but it is also used to describe the word for rectum (endetarm).
The match, which will see the two lower league sides clash in a true local west-Jutland derby (the two areas are just a few kilometres apart), will take place on May 2 at 19:00 at Tarm Stadium.
But if you do decide to take in the historic match, don’t expect the football to be scintillating. Lem plays in Serie 3, while Tarm kicks about in Serie 4 – which is seven flights below the Superliga. Still, you might catch a few lovely ‘cock-ups’ and maybe a good ‘come-from-behind’ victory.