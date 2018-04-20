 EU acquits Denmark in trucking dispute – The Post

EU acquits Denmark in trucking dispute

Danes free to interpret unclear EU legislation, court rules

Long-winded dispute finally at an end (photo: Pixabay)
April 12th, 2018 11:45 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

An EU court has ruled that Denmark did nothing wrong when it passed its cabotage law in 2013, which made it more difficult for truckers from other EU member states such as Romania to drive lorries in Denmark whilst working for Romanian pay according to their country’s labour conditions.

The EU court ruled that the EU legislation on cabotage driving is unclear and, as a result, Denmark can choose to interpret the laws at it sees fit.

The court ruled that the EU Commission, which brought the case against Denmark, failed to prove that Denmark hasn’t lived up to its responsibilities

READ MORE: EU taking on Danish trucking laws

Keep on truckin’
The Danish law was implemented in order to ensure that foreign truckers don’t underbid the Danish truckers price-wise and send their jobs abroad.

The Danish lorry-driving industry is already under immense pressure with thousands of jobs vanishing since 2009.

The EU Commission, meanwhile, contended that the new rules were too punitive to foreign drivers.

Related News



Latest News

General
Organised crime involved in facilitating sham marriages to obtain EU residency
International
Dane charged with murdering his wife and daughter in Nigeria
National
Summer in sight? Weather heating up big time next week
Business
Amazon opening office in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved