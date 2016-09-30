 EU committee approves Denmark’s new agreement with Europol – The Post

EU committee approves Denmark’s new agreement with Europol

EU Parliament is similarly expected to give the deal the green light in two weeks

Denmark will be allowed to hold observer status in Europol’s leading board (photo: OSeveno)
April 11th, 2017 3:59 pm| by Lucie Rychla
An overwhelming majority of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties (LIBE) has today approved Denmark’s special agreement with the EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol.

Fifty-one members of the committee voted in favour of the new deal, while one abstained and one voted against.



The EU Parliament is similarly expected to give the deal the green light at the next plenary session on April 27, just three days before Europol’s legal status changes.

READ MORE: Denmark waiting for new deal with Europol

Indirect access to data
The new agreement does not give Danish police direct search access to Europol’s databases, instead Danish police officers will be posted at Europol headquarters in the Hague and have indirect access to data.

Additionally, Denmark will be allowed to hold observer status in the agency’s leading board, but will have to remain a member of the EU’s passport-free travel zone.

It most likely, however, that these special provisions will be re-evaluated in 2020.

Denmark lost its right to a full membership in the EU’s law enforcement agency, after a majority of Danes refused to join EU justice and home affairs policies in a referendum in December 2015.

