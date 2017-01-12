 EU countries making inroads on CO2 emissions – The Post

EU countries making inroads on CO2 emissions

For once there seems to be some encouraging news when it comes to measures to combat climate change

Blake’s ‘dark satanic mills’ are actually becoming a bit cleaner when it comes to CO2 emissions (photo: pxhere)
May 9th, 2019 11:10 am| by Stephen Gadd

A new report issued by the EU’s statistical bureau Eurostat reveals that 20 of the 28 EU member countries managed to reduce their CO2 emissions during 2018.

Combined emissions from burning fossil fuels fell by 2.5 percent in 2018 in the EU zone compared to a total increase of 1.7 percent the year before.

“After four years without a significant reduction in emissions, the EU is finally on the way towards a carbon dioxide-free economy,” Wendel Trio, the head of the Climate Action Network, told the Swedish news bureau TT.

Portugal top, Latvia bottom
Of the 20 countries that reduced emissions, Portugal was responsible for the largest reduction, with 9.0 percent in 2018. Next came Bulgaria (8.1), Ireland (6.8) and Germany (5.4).

Denmark only managed 0.2 percent and is in 18th place. On the other hand, Denmark is only responsible for 1.0 percent of the EU’s combined CO2 emissions.

Eight countries didn’t manage to reduce CO2: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta Poland, Slovakia and Finland.

Latvia was worst, with an 8.5 percent increase in emissions in 2018.

Related News



Latest News

National
A record year for returnable packaging through the deposit system
National
Danes more liberal and free-spirited than before
International
EU countries making inroads on CO2 emissions
News
Sensational archaeological discovery in Denmark

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved