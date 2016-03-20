 EU judgment a further headache for Fehmarn tunnel project – The Post

EU judgment a further headache for Fehmarn tunnel project

The projected tunnel linking Denmark and Germany almost seems jinxed

Concerned about competition or just bad losers? (photo: News Øresund)
December 14th, 2018 11:42 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

In a judgment handed down yesterday, the European Court has ruled that the European Commission had been too hasty when it approved the Danish plan to finance the fixed link tunnel connection under the Fehmarn Belt.

The case was referred to the European Court in 2015 by the ferry company Scandlines, which at present runs ferries on the route between Denmark and Germany.

Distorting competition
Scandlines argued that the way the link was financed was distorting competition because the EU had given the Danish state permission to guarantee the 53 billion kroner loan that the state-owned company Femern needs to carry out the project, reports DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Fehmarn tunnel project encounters a new bump in the road

The state guarantee means the money can be borrowed at a low rate of interest.

In addition, the court also ordered the EU Commission to investigate whether the financing of the loan over 55 years is in line with competition regulations.

This means that the project will not be able to take advantage of a state-guaranteed loan until the commission’s investigation is completed. It may also mean yet more delays to the tunnel, which was originally planned to open in 2018 and has now been pushed back to 2028.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
On Screens: Not set in Italy or about football, 2018’s film of the year
National
‘Money-laundering’ is Danish ‘word of the year’ for 2018
National
Neighbours to Lindholm ‘prison island’ vehemently opposed to plan
International
EU judgment a further headache for Fehmarn tunnel project

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved