EU-sceptics battered as record numbers turn out to vote in Denmark

Venstre party see surprising success in EU election as DF takes big tumble

PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Venstre EU candidate Morten Lykkegaard celebrate the results (photo: Venstre/Facebook)
May 27th, 2019 9:52 am| by Christian W

The Danes turned out in droves yesterday to cast their ballots in the EU Parliament election – a record 66 percent of Danes voted, well above the previous high of 59.5 percent set in 2009.

And while government party Venstre is struggling mightily in the polls for the June 5 general election in Denmark, that trend was not reflected yesterday.

Venstre secured the most votes with 23.5 percent, followed by Socialdemokratiet (21.5), Socialistisk Folkeparti (13.2), Dansk Folkeparti (10.7), Radikale (10.1), Konservative (6.2), and Enhedslisten (5.5).

“It’s a massive result for Venstre that they can swing this victory 10 days before a general election,” Professor Kasper Møller Hansen, an elections specialist at the University of Copenhagen, told DR Nyheder.

Sceptics thrashed
The big losers were DF, which lost three of its four mandates – a dive in popularity which, unlike Venstre, is mirrored in the general election polls.

EU-sceptic party Folkebevægelsen mod EU (People’s Movement against the EU) also lost its only mandate, and Alternativet and Liberal Alliance also failed to win a mandate.

Ultimately, the results mean that Venstre will get four mandates – one from the void left behind by the UK’s imminent departure – which is two more than before, while Socialdemokratiet stays at three. SF (2) and Radikale (2) both gained a mandate, as did Enhedslisten (1) in its first ever EU election attempt. The last two mandates went to DF and Konservative.

In terms of blue versus red bloc, the reds secured 8 out of the 14 Danish mandates – another strong indication that Denmark could very well have a new PM in the next couple of weeks.

