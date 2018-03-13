 EU takes first step towards banning takeaway plastic – The Post

EU takes first step towards banning takeaway plastic

New proposal sees a number of types of products being ousted

EU cracking down on plastics (photo: Pixabay)
May 28th, 2018 1:50 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Snapping up some takeaway down the local shawarma or curry house could be a slightly different proposition in the future thanks to a new law proposal by the EU Commission.

The proposal, which aims to reduce maritime litter, includes banning specific types of plastic products that account for 70 percent of the waste found on beaches and in oceans: plastic cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers and sticks for balloons.

“Plastic waste is undeniably a big issue and Europeans need to act together to tackle this problem because plastic waste ends up in our air, our soil, our oceans, and in our food,” said Frans Timmermans, the First Vice-President of the European Commission.

“Today’s proposals will reduce single use plastics on our supermarket shelves through a range of measures. We will ban some of these items and substitute them with cleaner alternatives so people can still use their favourite products.”

The proposal, see below, also includes other obligations and requirements. It will initially be processed by the EU Parliament and the Council of the EU before it can be approved.

The new rules will introduce:


Plastic ban on certain products: Where alternatives are readily available and affordable, single-use plastic products will be banned from the market. The ban will apply to plastic cotton buds, cutlery, plates, straws, drink stirrers and sticks for balloons which will all have to be made exclusively from more sustainable materials instead. Single-use drinks containers made with plastic will only be allowed on the market if their caps and lids remain attached;

Consumption reduction targets: Member States will have to reduce the use of plastic food containers and drinks cups. They can do so by setting national reduction targets, making alternative products available at the point of sale, or ensuring that single-use plastic products cannot be provided free of charge;

Obligations for producers: Producers will help cover the costs of waste management and clean-up, as well as awareness raising measures for food containers, packets and wrappers (such as for crisps and sweets), drinks containers and cups, tobacco products with filters (such as cigarette butts), wet wipes, balloons, and lightweight plastic bags. The industry will also be given incentives to develop less polluting alternatives for these products;

Collection targets: Member States will be obliged to collect 90 percent of single-use plastic drinks bottles by 2025 – for example through deposit refund schemes;

Labelling Requirements: Certain products will require clear and standardised labelling that indicates how waste should be disposed, the negative environmental impact of the product, and the presence of plastics in the products. This will apply to sanitary towels, wet wipes and balloons;

Awareness-raising measures: Member States will be obliged to raise consumers’ awareness about the negative impact of littering of single-use plastics and fishing gear as well as about the available reuse systems and waste management options for all these products.

For fishing gear, which accounts for 27 percent of all beach litter, the commission aims to complete the existing policy framework with producer responsibility schemes for fishing gear containing plastic. Producers of plastic fishing gear will be required to cover the costs of waste collection from port reception facilities and its transport and treatment. They will also cover the costs of awareness-raising measures. Details on the new rules for fishing gear are available here.

(EU Commission)

Related News



Latest News

News
Petition calls for FIFA to postpone World Cup for injured Nicklas Bendtner
EU
EU takes first step towards banning takeaway plastic
News
Sports News in Brief: Denmark whittles down World Cup squad
Denmark
New animal welfare certification marking system to be extended to chickens

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved