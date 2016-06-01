Euro 2020 volunteer process open for business

Denmark face Ireland and Georgia over the next five days in a bid to reach Euro 2020 next summer. But whatever happens in Group D, those interested in playing a role in helping Copenhagen host its four games can still take part.

Yesterday, the European football body UEFA opened the doors for the volunteer application process, and with the Danish capital requiring 1,300 helpers, there is ample opportunity for fans to get involved.

From transport, communication and hospitality to guest management, broadcasting services and sustainability, there are a long list of areas that need volunteers.

READ ALSO: Miracle in Basel! Denmark in epic comeback against the Swiss

Don’t dawdle

You can only apply to become a volunteer in one host city, and all prospective volunteers must attend an interview at Parken Stadium on September 7. Should you be unable to attend that day, there will be options to be interviewed at an alternate date.

Volunteers in Copenhagen must be proficient in English and Danish, have turned 18 as of 1 May 2020, and be available for each matchday at your venue.

The application process will temporarily be suspended on August 20 and then reopened again later in the autumn, so those who want to be considered for a specific duty should probably apply before then (August 20).

Read more about the Euro 2020 volunteer program here or log in and get started on the Euro 2020 portal here (in English).