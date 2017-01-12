EuroGames coming to Copenhagen in 2021

Last October, it was revealed that Copenhagen will host the world’s largest LGBT festival, WorldPride, in 2021.

Now the European Gay & Lesbian Sport Federation has decided that the huge LGBT sporting event EuroGames will also be held at the same time in Copenhagen, setting the scene for one massive LGBT event in the Danish capital in 2021.

“We are incredibly proud that athletes from all over Europe have voted for us to host EuroGames, and for Copenhagen to be the host city of this rainbow sporting event,” said Christian Bigom, chair of Pan Idræt, the organisation that produced the winning bid.

Merging the two big events means that Copenhagen could expect upwards of 500,000 people descending upon the city to take part in the proceedings.

Everyone welcome

EuroGames, which Copenhagen last hosted in 2003, is a sports event for European LGBT athletes, but really anyone can take part as the goal of the event is to promote inclusion in sports and create a safe space for athletes regardless of sexuality and gender.

EuroGames in 2021 will offer events in 27 sports – from traditional sports like football and swimming to more quirky and new-age sports like dodgeball and eSport.

Some of the events will take place across the Øresund Bridge in Malmö, but most will be hosted in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg.

Gender-neutral toilet

In related news, the Aarhus event centre Musikhuset raised eyebrows by temporarily offering a gender-neutral toilet in connection with comedian Sofie Hagen performing last Friday. Hagen has worked towards there being gender-neutral toilets in all venues where she performs.

The toilet will help transsexual people, who don’t identify themselves as being a specific gender, from avoiding stigmatisation by visiting the traditional men’s or women’s toilets. Musikhuset is considering making the change permanent.

It’s not the first gender-neutral toilet in Denmark, however. Empire Bio cinema in Copenhagen was one of the first to offer toilets for transgendered people in 2015.