Everest adventures and Eastern endeavours: a taste of what Nepal has to offer

The Embassy of Nepal in Copenhagen, in collaboration with the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) Denmark, organised an inaugural ceremony of Visit Nepal Year 2020 on January 15 at Asia House, Copenhagen.

Danish political leaders and senior government officials, diplomats, mountaineers, Nepal-visitors, representatives from travel & tour organisations/agencies, photographers, media persons and others participated in the program.

Encouragement to visit Nepal

Welcoming the participants, Nepalese ambassador Yuba Nath Lamsal requested all participants to visit Nepal to experience the natural beauty, cultural diversity and many other adventurous aspects of Nepal.

Elaborating Nepal as the combination of nature, culture and adventure, Ambassador Lamsal assured the participants that Nepal offers the visitors much more than what they pay.

Stating that Nepal is the country of Mt Everest, birthplace of Lord Buddha and has progressive democracy, Ambassador Lamsal inspired the foreigners to visit Nepal, feel heavenly pleasures and to spread the word to others to go to Nepal.

Ambassador Lamsal took the opportunity to state that Nepal is a peaceful country with inclusive democracy that has adopted political and social systems akin to Nordic countries.

A little help from within

Lars Gundersen, a successful tourist entrepreneur, gave an exciting presentation on his tourism experiences in Nepal and encouraged the participants to visit Nepal.

Soren Gudmann, the first Dane to scale Mt Everest and the six other highest peaks in the world, gave an inspiring presentation of his expeditions in the Himalayas and experience of his great Everest ascent in 2005.

Ole Ejnar Hansen, who has visited Nepal many times, recounted his adventures in Himalayas, highlighting some of the lifestyle attractions in the mountainous regions of Nepal.

A short presentation on Nepal’s major tourist attractions was also made on behalf of the embassy.

Numerous booths

The evening then continued with a display of booths on themes that included adventure and trekking, cultural heritage, relaxation, meditation & yoga, social media and VR (virtual reality) stand. Many of the booths were equipped with projectors, televisions, VR headsets, brochures, postures, leaflets, banners etc.

Moreover, volunteering tourism graduates provided information to the visitors to the booths. The evening also had a photo exhibition, which showcased some of Nepal’s beautiful and inspiring sites.