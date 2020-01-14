Every sixth Dane wants to work less

According to a new study from Danmarks Statistik, every sixth Danish employee wants to work fewer hours.

The Labour Force Survey showed that 382,000 people want fewer working hours. On the other hand, 190,000 (7 percent) yearn to work more.

Hope of latte mammas and pappas

Respondents aged between 35 and 44 (98,000 people) appear to be most eager to reduce their hours at the office.

“The desire to cut down working hours is at peak when people reach the age of 35, a time when many are starting families and having small children,” explained Martin Faris Sawaed Nielsen, a representative at Danmarks Statistik.

Imbalanced desire

According to Eurostat’s database, 25 percent of employed Danes work part-time.

Among those, 33 percent combine education with work, while 22 percent work part-time for other personal or family reasons.

However, there are clear differences between full-time and part-time workers.

89 percent of those who want fewer hours work full time, just 11 percent of the part-time employees want the same.