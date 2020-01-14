 Every sixth Dane wants to work less - The Post

Every sixth Dane wants to work less

The Labour Force Survey revealed that 382,000 people yearn for fewer hours at the office

Many Danes unhappy about being growing roots at the office (photo: Pixabay/ louisehoffmann83)
January 14th, 2020 7:09 pm| by Roselyne Min

According to a new study from Danmarks Statistik, every sixth Danish employee wants to work fewer hours.

The Labour Force Survey showed that 382,000 people want fewer working hours. On the other hand, 190,000 (7 percent) yearn to work more.

Hope of latte mammas and pappas
Respondents aged between 35 and 44 (98,000 people) appear to be most eager to reduce their hours at the office.

“The desire to cut down working hours is at peak when people reach the age of 35, a time when many are starting families and having small children,” explained Martin Faris Sawaed Nielsen, a representative at Danmarks Statistik.

READ ALSO: LGBTs thriving more at their place of work

Imbalanced desire
According to Eurostat’s database, 25 percent of employed Danes work part-time.

Among those, 33 percent combine education with work, while 22 percent work part-time for other personal or family reasons.

However, there are clear differences between full-time and part-time workers.

89 percent of those who want fewer hours work full time, just 11 percent of the part-time employees want the same.

Related News



Latest News

National
Every sixth Dane wants to work less
International
Denmark ’greening’ up relations with India
National
Danish parties want to legalise hard drugs
Business
Aarhus to start heating homes using seawater

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved