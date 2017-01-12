Ex-politician charged with organising over a hundred orgies

Back in late 2017 things were looking up for Per Zeidler.

He was the head of the Committee for Family Affairs at Syddjurs Municipality and he had just started his own party with his son ahead of the 2017 local elections.

And then … the house of cards came tumbling down.

Just as the election was about to kick off, it was revealed that Zeidler and another man had been organising orgies. The politician duly stepped down from his leadership position at the municipality and withdrew from the election.

Facing prison time

Along with an accomplice, the 56-year-old was then charged with pimping and now, over a year later, the case is about to start in Randers.

The full scope of the charges have been revealed and Zeidler stands accused of earning about 326,000 kroner from 109 orgies held in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Vejle, Rødovre and Fredericia from April 2016 to November 2017.

As one of the women involved was just 16, one of the charges falls under the umbrella of distributing child pornographic material.

In total, three points of the criminal code are considered to have been breached, and the two men face several years in prison.

The news comes just days after Danish MP Joachim B Olsen took out an ad on Pornhub ahead of the 2019 General Election.

“Når du er færdig med at gokke, så stem på Jokke” (‘when you finish wanking, vote for Jokke’ [a nickname for Joachim]) is the slogan.