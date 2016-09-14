 Exotic shark a ‘first’ in Danish waters – The Post

Exotic shark a ‘first’ in Danish waters

Tobias Konnerup got rather more than he bargained for on a fishing trip off north west Jutland in December

Rumours have circulated that this shark was in town and now they’ve been confirmed (photo: NOAA Ocena Explorer)
March 14th, 2019 3:45 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A Danish fisherman made the catch of his life in December last year – without knowing it.

Tobias Konnerup reeled in a fish of almost 150 kilos in the sea off Thyborøn in north west Jutland but it was only when he contacted an expert at Copenhagen’s Natural History Museum that he found out how unique his prize was.

READ ALSO: Massive shark caught off Danish coast

Konnerup’s fish turned out to be a sixgill shark, one of the world’s largest carnivorous sharks, and it is estimated that this is the first time ever that it has been caught in Danish waters.

Just a baby
Although the fish was around 2 metres long, it was still small for its size. This type of shark can easily weight up to 1,000 kilos and be between five and six metres long.

Even though sixgill sharks eat both seals and dolphins, it is still safe to swim in the North Sea – they mainly stick to deep water and are judged not to be dangerous to people.

But take care anyway …
Nonetheless, “sixgill sharks have deadly, serrated teeth that can cut a seal in two, so I would be a little hesitant to swim around with one,” Henrik Carl, a member of staff at the Natural History Museum, told TV Midvest.

The shark was dead when Konnerup caught it so he and his companions took some photos as evidence and threw it back into the sea.

According to DR this brings the number of documented shark catches in Danish waters up to 14 different types.

Related News



Latest News

National
Exotic shark a ‘first’ in Danish waters
Business
International News in Brief: Nordic resistance to digital tax for tech giants
News
Sports News in Brief: FCM beat Man United to continue amazing UEFA Youth League run
Culture
Ghita Nørby’s bad day: true colours or off-colour?

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved