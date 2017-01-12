Experience the thrill of Sam Smith in April

Fans of the hit song ‘Writing’s on the wall’ from the 2015 James Bond film ‘Spectre’ have several more reasons to be cheerful.

On November 3, the writer and performer of that song, British singer Sam Smith, is set to release his new album ‘The thrill of it all’, and the tour of the same name will hit Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on April 20 next year.

Smith’s massively-successful debut, ‘This lonely hour’, created high expectations, and already a single from the new album, ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’, has hit No 1 on a number of the world’s charts.

Up until now, Smith has sold around 12.5 million albums worldwide and won a number of prestigious prizes, including an Oscar.

Ticket prices, which start at 400 kroner, go on sale on 27 October at 10:00.