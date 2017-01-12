 Explosions and motorway stone throwing: another typical day in Denmark – The Post

Explosions and motorway stone throwing: another typical day in Denmark

Another possible bomb detonation, this time in Brøndby, and let’s not hold our breath that any of the 30 specially installed cameras caught the latest idiot to hurl a missile from an overpass

Yet another stone throwing incident (photo: Tomasz Sienicki )
September 20th, 2019 8:21 am| by Ben Hamilton

If you were driving to work via the Øresund Motorway today and were subjected to some severe hold-ups between exits 18 and 19, there was a good reason!

Yet another stone has been thrown from a overpass bridge.

Copenhagen Police has reported no injuries in the incident – and no specified timeline as yet.

In November 2017, the then justice minister, Søren Pape Poulsen, launched an initiative to install 30 surveillance cameras on bridges around the country in order to combat the spate of stone-dropping incidents on motorways.

Another explosion?
Meanwhile, not that far away, there might have been yet another explosion last night near residences in Brøndby. Local police were this morning alerted to a loud noise in a driveway, and they discovered a badly damaged car.

Officers are trying to establish if there is any connection to a fire at a cafe on Ålekistevej in Vanløse at around midnight, not far from where a suspected bomb was detonated outside a pizzeria on Wednesday morning.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the damage is limited with nobody injured.



Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
