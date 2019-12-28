Expo 2020: A sustainable slice of Denmark in Dubai

From Algeria to Zimbabwe, an all-time record 192 countries have queued up from across the planet to participate in the immense splendour of Expo 2020 in Dubai next year.

And Denmark isn’t an exception, with plans well underway for a Danish Business Pavilion to be part of the proceedings. In fact, the Danes are striving to have the most sustainable pavilion at Expo 2020 – quite an ambition, considering pretty much every country in the world is represented.

But really, a Danish presence at Expo 2020 can be greatly attributed to the efforts of Jens Lund, who is spearheading the Danish Business Pavilion from his long-standing local perch in Dubai.

As the founder of the Danish Business Council (DBC) in Dubai back in 2005, Lund and his team of high-profile Danish professionals have extensive experience working in the UAE, and they have laboured tirelessly in establishing the Danish Business Pavilion.

Rising like a phoenix

With ten months before Expo 2020 kicks off in grand style, the pavilion looks to be shaping up well, although that wasn’t always the case. Just a few short months ago, there was a lot of uncertainty in regards to Denmark’s participation.

In fact, Lund has managed to resurrect the Danish Business Pavilion without any funding from the government and, while he would like to see the government take part, it isn’t something that he is banking on.

“From day one, the vision has been two buildings. One is the core building that we are building – we have the funds for that – and the second is called the climate building, or the CO2 building, in homage to the Danish government’s desire to reduce CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030,” Lund told CPH POST.

“And that building will be constructed in the event we get additional funds from the government – or bigger enterprises when they see the value it provides. But if it doesn’t happen, so be it. We are not concerned about that. We are going ahead no matter what, and if the government wants in, they are welcome. I think there is a very solid case, politically and business-wise, for them to join.”

Mette F is welcome

Under the Lars Løkke Rasmussen administration, the government had allocated 50 percent of what they thought would be a good budget, leaving it to the private sector to kick in the other half.

A long story short: the way the funds were allocated was rigidly either/or and most companies didn’t see the value in setting aside money for something not perceived to be their focus area. Eventually, the budget year ended and the money set aside for the Danish Expo 2020 was used elsewhere.

It basically meant that Lund’s team, through their contacts in Denmark and network in Dubai, were left to compose the pavilion from the ground up.

Lund hasn’t approached the new Mette Frederiksen-led government yet, rather waiting for the right time and moment through political channels in Denmark and the UAE. And ultimately Lund doesn’t need them anymore, although the government would be welcomed with open arms.

Diplomatic determination

The UAE Ambassador to Denmark, Fatema Al-Mazrouei, has also played a significant role in promoting the event, particularly by informing companies, public authorities, politicians, educational institutions, municipalities and others in Denmark about Expo 2020’s exceptional opportunities for Danish stakeholders.

“Expo 2020 will bring together participants for six months to celebrate successes, showcase achievements, share knowledge, inspire ideas and discuss innovative solutions,” Al-Mazrouei told CPH POST.

“With the ‘World’s Greatest Show’ taking place in the UAE, a Danish presence at Expo 2020 has been one of my main priorities since I was appointed UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark in 2017.”

Al-Mazrouei believes that the Danish business community is aware of the importance of being present at Expo 2020, which connects people, political and business leaders from all over the world – particularly given that sustainability is one of the cornerstones of the event.

A grateful ally

The ambassador hails Denmark’s ambitions in terms of lowering CO2 emissions by 2030, as well as the country’s leading global position in areas such as green energy, water technologies, food and agriculture, and Smart Cities.

“This makes Expo 2020 an ideal forum for Danish companies that are a part of the Danish Business Pavilion to showcase their innovations to the rest of the world, whilst learning from others and connecting with partners from all over the world,” said Al-Mazrouei.

Lund is immensely grateful for Al-Mazrouei’s support, and likewise the backing from Dubai, the UAE and the Expo 2020 organisers in general – without the support of which the Danish Business Pavilion would not exist.

“We are very grateful for that support because we know they have to allocate time and resources in order to get it done,” said Lund.

“And we are also grateful to the Foreign Ministry in Denmark because they understand the value and it’s essential to have the government help push the agenda.”

Partners in time

Lund and the Danish Business Pavilion’s success in attracting Danish entrepreneurs has reverberated in business circles, and it has begun to gather real momentum.

Around 50 companies have already signed up, and Lund expects another 50 to join during the first quarter of 2020 – including some of the biggest firms Denmark has to offer.

Lund wasn’t at liberty to disclose many big names as of yet, but there are several top dogs in Denmark, including Carlsberg and Rockwool, which have indicated an intention to participate. And while Lund is pleased that the big companies have started to take notice, the main challenge at this juncture is time.

Another interesting possibility is whether the confederation for Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), gets involved again after pulling out earlier due to the previously-mentioned funding dilemmas.

Won’t roll over and DI

Ejvind Vøgg, a head consultant with DI, told CPH POST that the confederation was involved over a year ago, but pulled out after it became clear there wasn’t a high level of interest from its members.

However, DI and other potent Danish business advocacy groups could reconsider their positions in the wake of the pavilion’s recent successes. Lund said he was unsure whether DI would join the fray again, after already trying twice in vain last year with the previous government.

“Many Danish companies, even though they are global, are so mostly in respect to the US, Europe and elements of Asia. They are not globally-reaching into other areas of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. And I feel like a lot of companies look to Germany, Scandinavia and the UK as their prime markets,” said Lund.

This led to the Danish Business Pavilion shifting its focus to the smaller companies – entrepreneurial firms within the realm of development, innovation and design that can see the value in embracing markets in the UAE and the region.

Adap(a)ting well

One such company that has jumped at the opportunity to be part of the Danish Business Pavilion is Adapa, an Aalborg-based industrial equipment supplier that will play a major role in Dubai.

The pavilion will consist of a modular construction that will allow it to be taken apart and rebuilt in a sustainable manner. Adapa, which has an extensive business portfolio in the UAE, has assumed the responsibility of decorating the pavilion.

“It comes naturally to us to become a partner of the Danish Business Pavilion in Dubai, as many of our adaptive moulds are in good use in the UAE – in application materials such as concrete, composites and thermoplastic,” said John Sohn, the head of sales for Adapa.

“We take part in building some of the region’s finest architectural constructions and look forward to being a partner in exposing the competence of Denmark to the world.”

Danish at its core

The Danish Business Pavilion will be constructed solely using Danish materials, products and machinery, as will all interior design.

The Danish Business Pavilion area is set to be 1,860 sqm in size: a 1,200 sqm primary building with 600 sqm of expansion possibilities. It will have a maximum height of 15 metres, and the deadline for its disassembly, transit and re-erection (in keeping with its sustainability goals) has been set at 1 September 2021.

There are four categories of partnership that companies can choose from: Founding, Enterprise, Product and Support. There will be space for about 25 companies across the 173 days the Danish Business Pavilion is in operation. Founding partners have a seat at the decision-making table and access to meetings and official receptions.

And sustainability really is the name of the game for the Danish Business Pavilion, as well as being one of the three underpinning subthemes of Expo 2020 itself – the other two being Opportunity and Mobility.

An ode to Danish nature and culture and drawing inspiration from the rolling waves of Kattegat and Skagerrak, the Danish Business Pavilion is planned to be 100 percent recycled and is planned to be turned into a kindergarten, leisure centre and a home for the Danish Business Council in Dubai when Expo 2020 ends.

Vikings in the sand

Another interesting feature of the Danish effort at Expo 2020 will be a full scale fully-functional Viking ship that will be constructed over the course of the 173 days that the pavilion will be open.

The inclusion is thanks to a partnership with the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, which will provide the vessel.

The ship, the ‘Helge Ask’, is a reconstruction of the 1,000-year-old original Viking ship ‘Skuldelev 5’, and it is 17 metres long and has 26 oars and shields.

Visitors will also be treated to other Viking artefacts as part of an informative exhibition about the skilled seafarers, and their lives and culture.

Global event, global reach

The finances have been secured for the core shell of the main building, and it is expected to be finished within a few months. Onsite progress will be seen at the end of this year and the start of 2020.

Lund concurs that business between Denmark and the UAE has blossomed in recent years, but he underlined that Expo 2020 should be viewed as a business gateway to the entire region.

He expects that there will be a lot more awareness raised about Expo 2020 in Denmark in the coming months. Whereas Chinese mainlanders accounted for 99 percent of the visitors to Expo 2010 in Shanghai, Expo 2020 is looking at only about 15 percent being local.

“The real focus of Expo 2020 will be business: 80 percent in my opinion. Yes, there will be great shows, big names and entertainment, but the real essence of this is business,” said Lund.

“A lot of people think it’s a local focus, so they might be under the impression that if they go there and invest all this money, effort and time into this, well then it’s just for Dubai. Whereas our focus is Denmark meets the world in Dubai. So it will be truly international.”

