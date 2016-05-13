Extra beds for homeless in Copenhagen this winter

Copenhagen’s municipal social services committee has decided to establish 20 extra emergency beds in hostels for the homeless this winter.

Funds are also being earmarked for private hostels to add around 75-100 places – so all in all that means a total of between 140 and 160 extra beds.

Longer opening hours

The municipal beds will be available from November 15 until March 31 as part of Natcaféen at Sundholm in Amager. In addition, Natcaféen will be open longer than normal during the winter on weekends and public holidays.

The committee is confident that these measures will provide adequate shelter from the cold for all homeless people with the right of residence in Denmark.