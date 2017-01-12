 Extra funds for psychiatric beds inadequate, experts charge – The Post

Extra funds for psychiatric beds inadequate, experts charge

More and more psychiatric patients are having to be readmitted due to relapses

More beds are needed in psychiatric hospitals if the readmission problem is to be solved, expert contends (photo: Nico-dk)
September 18th, 2018 2:45 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new government initiative was recently rolled out that will earmark 100 million kroner to create hospital bed space for the psychiatric treatment of children and young people. This would equate to approximately 50 beds nationwide, reports DR Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Waiting lists for psychiatric treatment becoming longer and longer

However, critics say that this is not nearly enough. At present, patients are having to be discharged before their treatment is properly completed, resulting in an increasing number of readmissions.

Down and out
Health Ministry figures reveal that in 2010, in concrete terms, there were 8,330 readmissions and that had shot up to 10,800 in 2017 according to Jyllands-Posten.

Knud Kristensen, the chair of the mental health organisation Sind, has pointed out that the money is not nearly enough.

“I’m not convinced that around 50 beds for the whole of Denmark (which the money can fund) are enough to solve the problem,” said Kristensen. He added, however, that it was at least “a step in the right direction”.

READ MORE: Hospital like a second home for select group of psychologically-ill patients

Stand by your beds
Kristiansen feels that the only solution is more beds – and lots of them.

“There ought to be enough beds available in the psychiatric hospital system so that no doctor is forced to discharge a patient who is not ready for it,” said Kristensen.

A survey carried out by the doctors’ organisation Lægeforeningen reveals that every third doctor in the study admitted to discharging children or young people before their course of treatment was finished.

“We’ve had a lot more patients needing psychiatric treatment but no extra resources,” Kristiansen pointed out.

He also took aim at some of the institutions themselves. “The psychiatric institutions that patients are discharged from hospital into are just not good enough. With well-functioning institutions we could avoid some of these readmissions,” said Kristiansen.

Related News



Latest News

EU
EU’s Copyright Directive: the end of a free internet or justice for artists?
National
National broadcaster streamlining to save money
National
Extra funds for psychiatric beds inadequate, experts charge
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau misses out on Emmy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved