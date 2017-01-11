 Eyes high in the sky: Danish plane spots cannabis smugglers in Med – The Post

Eyes high in the sky: Danish plane spots cannabis smugglers in Med

A Challenger aircraft flown by the Danish Air Force over the Mediterranean found a vessel loaded with dope

Catch of the day (photo: Flyvevåbnets udsendte Challenger 604)
January 31st, 2017 8:06 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A Danish Challenger aircraft on a monitoring mission in the Mediterranean on Sunday spotted a boat headed for Italy carrying half a tonne of cannabis.

The aircraft has been deployed to Sicily to monitor the EU’s southern borders. On Sunday, it was flying a six and a half hour mission east of Italy.



“We saw a high-speed inflatable boat that we thought looked a little suspicious,” Michael Nunkner, the captain of the plane, told DR Nyheder

“There were two males onboard and controls at the rear and the front. There were also packages tied to the boat, so it piqued our interest.”

Nunkner said that when the men on the boat saw high-speed police boats approaching they began to unload all their packages into the sea and then tried to outrun the cops.

The Italian police arrested two Albanian men and fished out 28 packages totalling more than half a tonne of cannabis.

Related News


Latest News

International
Eyes high in the sky: Danish plane spots cannabis smugglers in Med
International
Dual-citizen Danes not impacted by travel ban after all
Local
Copenhagen teenager dies from dreaded disease
International
Danish TV promo taking world by storm

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved