 Fabulous Fanø leads the way as Denmark’s top nature habitat – The Post

Fabulous Fanø leads the way as Denmark’s top nature habitat

Island has the best biodiversity in Denmark, while Copenhagen fares well in top 15

Fanø has many nature fans (photo: Christoph Kummer, Flickr)
January 23rd, 2017 1:25 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new overview of Danish nature rates the island of Fanø as having the best nature out of Denmark’s 98 municipalities.

Developed by Aarhus University in co-operation with the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, the rating system ranks Denmark’s municipalities in terms of the quality of nature they are home to.



“Compared to other nations, Denmark ranks at the lower end when it comes to biodiversity,” said Nora Skjernaa Hansen, a spokesperson for the Danish Society for Nature Conservation.

“So it’s important to convey to the municipalities that they don’t need to await government action on the international stage. The new mapping can help start a more informed debate within the municipalities that sit closest to nature and have their fingers on the trigger.”

READ MORE: Danes now required to report ‘odd things in nature’

Struer struggling
Following Fanø, the municipalities of Læsø, Tårnby, Lyngby-Taarbæk and Furesø completed the top 5, while Rudersdal, Hillerød, Helsingør, Halsnæs and Gribskov rounded up the top 10.

Other notables included Copenhagen coming 14th, Gentofte (23), Bornholm (24), Aalborg (39), Herning (44), Aarhus (69), Odense (81) and Lolland (91).

Struer in western Jutland was rock bottom of the list, preceded by Nyborg, Morsø, Kerteminde and Greve.

It also revealed that nature accounts for 24 percent of Denmark’s land mass and agricultural use about 60 percent.

The entire nature ranking with each municipality's score (out of 100):


 
1 Fanø 80
2. Læsø 78
3. Tårnby 72
4. Lyngby-Taarbæk 62
5. Furesø 57
6. Rudersdal 54
7. Hillerød 47
8. Helsingør 46
9. Halsnæs 44
10. Gribskov 43
11. Dragør 41
12. Silkeborg 41
13. Thisted 41
14. Copenhagen 40
15. Allerød 38
16. Fredensborg 38
17. Hørsholm 37
18. Frederikshavn 36
19. Syddjurs 36
20. Skanderborg 34
21. Ikast-Brande 32
22. Albertslund 31
23. Gentofte 31
24. Bornholm 30
25. Egedal 30
26. Gladsaxe 30
27. Jammerbugt 30
28. Fredericia 29
29. Frederikssund 29
30. Varde 29
31. Norddjurs 28
32. Vallensbæk 28
33. Viborg 28
34. Odsherred 27
35. Billund 26
36. Horsens 26
37. Mariagerfjord 26
38. Vejle 26
39. Aalborg 26
40. Herlev 25
41. Ringkøbing-Skjern 25
42. Sorø 25
43. Ballerup 24
44. Herning 24
45. Kalundborg 24
46. Køge 24
47. Lejre 24
48. Rebild 24
49. Faxe 23
50. Holstebro 22
51. Ringsted 22
52. Rødovre 22
53. Tønder 22
54. Vordingborg 22
55. Brøndby 21
56. Favrskov 21
57. Lemvig 21
58. Samsø 21
59. Glostrup 20
60. Hjørring 20
61. Næstved 19
62. Frederiksberg 18
63. Guldborgsund 18
64. Hedensted 18
65. Hvidovre 18
66. Langeland 18
67. Vesthimmerlands 18
68. Ærø 18
69. Aarhus 18
70. Esbjerg 17
71. Faaborg-Midtfyn 17
72. Kolding 17
73. Odder 17
74. Randers 17
75. Skive 17
76. Svendborg 17
77. Aabenraa 17
78. Brønderslev 16
79. Holbæk 16
80. Middelfart 16
81. Odense 16
82. Roskilde 16
83. Stevns 16
84. Vejen 16
85. Haderslev 15
86. Ishøj 15
87. Slagelse 15
88. Sønderborg 15
89. Assens 14
90. Høje Taastrup 14
91. Lolland 14
92. Nordfyns 13
93. Solrød 13
94. Greve 12
95. Kerteminde 12
96. Morsø 12
97. Nyborg 12
98. Struer 11

 

Related News


Latest News

News
Denmark the worst in Scandinavia at integrating
Local
Serial masturbator arrested on Danish commuter train
National
Fabulous Fanø leads the way as Denmark’s top nature habitat
International
Defence minister: removing Assad no longer realistic

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved