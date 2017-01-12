 Facebook fallout: Thousands of Danes could be part of data scandal – The Post

Facebook fallout: Thousands of Danes could be part of data scandal

Over 40,000 could have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica

Under fire (photo: Facebook)
April 5th, 2018 2:03 pm| by Christian W
According to the social media giant Facebook, the British consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica may have acquired the private data details of 41,820 Danish profiles.

Facebook revealed yesterday that upwards of 87 million users may have had their personal data leaked to the contentions firm as part of the scandal.

According to the Ritzau news agency, seven Danish Facebook users used an app called ‘This Is Your Digital Life’, which wrongfully granted Cambridge Analytica access to their personal details and those of their contacts.

“Huge mistake”
Christopher Wylie, the former head of research for Cambridge Analytica, has revealed the data was collected to, among other things, influence the last US Presidential Election.

A few weeks ago, it came to light that Cambridge Analytica worked on the Trump and Brexit campaigns, obtaining millions of profiles that it used to construct a software program to influence voters.

Facebook discovered that the information had been harvested by a third party in 2015, but did not inform its users of the issue at that time.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who called the ordeal ”a huge mistake”, has been called to testify to the US Congress later this month.

