Facebook urges caution as Danish election looms

Did Russia help Donald Trump become US president or interfere in the UK Brexit vote?

We will probably never know for sure, but one thing is certain: sharing stories on social media has become part and parcel of a present-day election campaign.

With this in mind, social media giant Facebook has been in discussion with Danish politicians, parties, ministries and even the intelligence services to try and ensure the upcoming election will be as free from ‘fake news’ as possible, reports Politiken.

Stopping the bad guys

‘Fake news’ is all around us and sophisticated tools make concocting ‘deep fakes’ – involving the combining of incorrect words and images of, for example, political candidates – in order to discredit them easier and easier.

To try and combat this, Facebook has started working together with the Danish fact-checker Tjekdet.

“What we’ve learned is that there are a great many players out there who want to misuse our platform,” said Martin Ruby, Facebook’s head of political matters in the Nordics and Benelux countries.

Still not fool-proof, though

Ruby explained that the fact-checking should ensure that users are warned before they share a piece of fake news. As well as a warning they are also directed to other sources that have greater credibility on the same topic.

Users should still remain vigilant, however. Ruby admits that “no matter how much we remove, it doesn’t seem to be enough, and that is because it’s not only terrorists or other bad guys who share things but also ordinary people”.