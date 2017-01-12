 Falling through the bureaucratic cracks of Danish citizenship – The Post

Falling through the bureaucratic cracks of Danish citizenship

Even if you are an EU citizen settled here, attaining the prize of Danish citizenship can be an uphill struggle

Like many other Brits, Speake wanted to make sure that he could still cross European borders without a visa (photo: hirotomo t)
June 4th, 2019 11:32 am| by Stephen Gadd

Denmark’s immigration and integration minister, Inger Støjberg, is always keen to point out that Danish citizenship is something unique and a great privilege for those who are able to attain it. But the rules on obtaining it can seem baffling to many people, as a former columnist of this paper also found out.

Dennis Speake, a British national married to a Dane who has lived in Denmark for 47 years, has had his application for Danish citizenship turned down. Although now retired, Speake has worked as a vet here since 1973.

A Brexit casualty
Like many others, Speake, in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, decided to take advantage of a new Danish law that opened up the possibility of dual nationality,  and he applied for Danish citizenship in January 2017.

“I’ve never wanted to give up my British citizenship, so the change in Danish law allowing dual nationality was very welcome when it came into force on 1 September 2015,” Speake told Dagbladet.

However, although he passed the citizenship test with flying colours, he has fallen foul of the rules regarding the interpretation of the value of his educational qualifications and their equivalence to the language requirements of Danish at Level 3.

On the paper trail
Speake has managed to acquire documentation from the department of veterinary and animal sciences at the University of Copenhagen to confirm that he took a university-level course from 1972-1973.

“I’ve talked with a lawyer regarding the interpretation of the ministry’s circular on your knowledge of Danish. He suggests that I draw the ministry’s attention to the misunderstanding and ask them to reopen the case,” said Speake.

“I’ve now sent a letter off to them, together with the extra documentation that the University of Copenhagen has provided.”

Related News



Latest News

Local
Rasmus Paludan at it again!
Denmark
Climate protest results in 22 arrests in Aarhus
National
Danish Election Round-Up: PM RIP (Rasmussen In Peril)
National
Falling through the bureaucratic cracks of Danish citizenship

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved