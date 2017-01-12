 Famed Danish hotel named one of the 100 best in the world – The Post

Famed Danish hotel named one of the 100 best in the world

Copenhagen’s d’Angleterre high on travel group’s list

One of the best in the world (photo: Tony Webster)
March 9th, 2017 6:13 pm| by Ray W
Copenhagen’s storied Hotel D’Angleterre has been included on a list of the 100 best hotels in the world.

A group of ‘travel experts’ from Canada’s Flight Network had the tough job of travelling to locations across the globe to judge the best accommodations in the world.



“Accommodation can make all the difference in the ultimate getaway, and choosing the perfect hotel, resort, lodge or inn can greatly change what you take away from each journey,” said the group in a statement.

From British Columbia to Botswana, Flight Network said that they searched the world to “help our customers navigate the ever-changing hotel industry and discover the properties that are truly the best of the best in 2017”.

A big bucket list
The hotels were divided into five categories: Luxury Hotels (44 of the 100, although only 99 are listed), Boutique Hotels (21), Luxury Resorts (24), Luxury Lodges (5) and Inns (5).

D’Angleterre finished 26th on the Luxury Hotel list. The number one hotel onthat list was the Gritti Palace in Venice.

The team visited over 1,000 hotels: some in far-flung corners of the world, and some in the heart of the world’s biggest cities, like the Knickerbocker in New York.

Trump this
The scores were based on their individual and original styles, unique environments, personalised services, reflections of local culture, and the travel experiences offered by each property.

Despite the honour and its someone lofty perch on the list, the question remains how the management at D’Angleterre feels about finishing just one slot above the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

READ MORE: Danish luxury hotel recognised as Europe’s best

 

 

The Top 100


Luxury Hotels

1.The Gritti Palace, Venice – A Luxury Collection Hotel
2.La Réserve Paris Hotel & Spa
3.The Alpina Gstaad
4.Villa Feltrinelli
5.Maison Souquet
6.The Peninsula Hong Kong
7.The Oberoi, Dubai
8.The Puli Hotel and Spa
9.Royal Mansour Marrakech
10.Hotel Metropole Monte-Carlo
11.The Singular Patagonia
12.Viceroy Bali
13.The Cape, a Thompson Hotel
14.The Knickerbocker
15.Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites
16.Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa
17.The Goring
18.Villa René Lalique
19.Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
20.The Chedi Club Tanah Gajah, Ubud
21.Aria Hotel Budapest
22.Hotel Regina Paris
23.La Bastide de Gordes
24.Beau-Rivage Palace
25.Palace Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel
26.d’Angleterre
27.Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C.
28.Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
29.The Taj Mahal Palace
30.Relais & Châteaux Hotel Heritage
31.Golden Well Hotel
32.Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa
33.Primland
34.The Langham, Hong Kong
35.Ruffles Dubai
36.The Upper House
37.Thompson Seattle
38.The Surrey
39.The Serras
40.Dar Rhizlane
41.Rosewood Abu Dhabi
42.The St. Regis Istanbul
43.The Inn & Club at Harbour Town
44.The Parisian Macao

Boutique Hotels

1.Les Bains Paris
2.Secret Bay
3.Cotton House Hotel
4.Hotel Fasano Rio de Janeiro
5.Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Hotel
6.Aenaon Villas
7.Hotel Éclat Beijing
8.Farmhouse Inn
9.Tongabezi Lodge
10.Winvian Farm
11.La Casa Que Canta
12.Inkaterra La Casona
13.XVA Art Hotel
14.Drake Bay Getaway Resort
15.Quirk Hotel
16.The Little Nell
17.Casa Gangotena
18.Cheong Fatt Tze – The Blue Mansion
19.Riad Kniza
20.Gran Hotel Son Net
21.Hotel Gotham

Luxury Resorts

1.Alila Villas Uluwatu
2.Laucala Island, Fiji
3.Gili Lankanfushi, Maldives
4.Nihiwatu
5.Jade Mountain
6.Makanyi Private Game Lodge
7.Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai
8.Belle Mont Farm
9.El Nido Resorts’ Pangulasian Island
10.Ocean House
11.Kamalame Cay
12.Phum Baitang
13.Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa
14.Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa
15.Rixos Bab Al Bahr
16.Manoir Hovey
17.Wynn Las Vegas
18.Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
19.Whiteface Lodge
20.The Nantucket Hotel & Resort
21.Chiva-Som International Health Resort
22.The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
23.Cavallo Point Lodge
24.Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Luxury Lodges

1.Angama Mara
2.Mashpi Lodge
3.andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp
4.Mombo & Little Mombo
5.Woodbury Tented Camp

Inns

1.Fogo Island Inn
2. The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3.Wickaninnish Inn
4. Brewery Gulch Inn
5. The Inn at Little Washington

