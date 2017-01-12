Famed Danish hotel named one of the 100 best in the world

Copenhagen’s storied Hotel D’Angleterre has been included on a list of the 100 best hotels in the world.

A group of ‘travel experts’ from Canada’s Flight Network had the tough job of travelling to locations across the globe to judge the best accommodations in the world.

“Accommodation can make all the difference in the ultimate getaway, and choosing the perfect hotel, resort, lodge or inn can greatly change what you take away from each journey,” said the group in a statement.

From British Columbia to Botswana, Flight Network said that they searched the world to “help our customers navigate the ever-changing hotel industry and discover the properties that are truly the best of the best in 2017”.

A big bucket list

The hotels were divided into five categories: Luxury Hotels (44 of the 100, although only 99 are listed), Boutique Hotels (21), Luxury Resorts (24), Luxury Lodges (5) and Inns (5).

D’Angleterre finished 26th on the Luxury Hotel list. The number one hotel onthat list was the Gritti Palace in Venice.

The team visited over 1,000 hotels: some in far-flung corners of the world, and some in the heart of the world’s biggest cities, like the Knickerbocker in New York.

Trump this

The scores were based on their individual and original styles, unique environments, personalised services, reflections of local culture, and the travel experiences offered by each property.

Despite the honour and its someone lofty perch on the list, the question remains how the management at D’Angleterre feels about finishing just one slot above the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

READ MORE: Danish luxury hotel recognised as Europe’s best