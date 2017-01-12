 Far fewer foreign nationals getting Danish citizenship – The Post

Far fewer foreign nationals getting Danish citizenship

But Dansk Folkeparti proposes that only 1,000 people should be granted the privilege annually

Foreign nationals can only be granted Danish citizenship by Parliament (photo: iStock)
January 31st, 2017 12:44 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The number of foreign nationals who obtain Danish citizenship has markedly decreased since the turn of the millennium, according to figures from the national statistics keepers, Danmarks Statistik.

In 2015, 4,064 foreigners were granted the privilege compared with 19,323 in 2000.



Nevertheless, Dansk Folkeparti has now proposed to put a cap on the number of foreigners who can get citizenship each year. The ceiling should be set at 1,000, suggests the right-wing party.

READ MORE: It’s official: government unveils tougher citizenship requirements

Granted by Parliament
Foreign nationals can only be granted Danish citizenship by law, and the Parliament usually issues just two such bills annually.

Meanwhile, the requirements for obtaining a Danish passport have been repeatedly sharpened in recent years.

Foreigners must, among other things, pass a language test, a citizenship test and prove they have been able to support themselves for a period of time.

The number of foreigners granted Danish citizenship:


2000: 19,323

2001: 11,892

2002: 16,662

2003: 6,583

2004: 14,976

2005: 10,197

2006: 7,961

2007: 3,648

2008: 5,772

2009: 6,537

2010: 3,006

2011: 3,911

2012: 3,267

2013: 1,527

2014: 4,500

2015: 4,064

Related News


Latest News

National
Far fewer foreign nationals getting Danish citizenship
Culture
New spa experience heating up Copenhagen canals
News
Danish women top Nordics in hormonal contraception use
Activities
Celine Dion to kick off new tour in Copenhagen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved