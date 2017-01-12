Farmers, public admin workers and salespeople least happy with their jobs

Job satisfaction levels are low among farmers, salespeople and public administration workers, according to a survey conducted by the consulting firm Ballisager.

The survey findings

More than 1,500 working Danes were surveyed to understand how happy they are with their jobs.

Based on the answers, industries and job functions were ranked from the most satisfied to the least.

Happiest with their jobs

The highest job satisfaction levels were reported among teachers and health workers.

According to Morten Balliser, the chair of Ballisager Group, the high satisfaction rate in these groups is due to several factors: autonomy over one’s work, a passion for the job, good working conditions and incentives.

“Being a teacher is the best job in the world if you can succeed – because we have the most meaningful job in the world,” Anders Bondo, the chair of the Danish Teachers’ Association, told A4 Media, which was not surprised by the results.

Morten Balliser adds that the dissatisfaction among farmers, public administration workers and sales workers stems from the high pressure to reach targets and goals.

Industry rankings

The energy sector industry also performed well.

A possible explanation is the exciting opportunities the energy sectors present their employees with – like green energy development, explained job satisfaction expert Thomas Flindt to A4 Media.

The financial sector also scored high ratings, largely due to the good working conditions at banks, insurance and pension companies, and credit institutions.

The bottom three industries belonged in the public sector: agriculture, forestry and fishing; transport; and public administration.

“It is about our politicians not being particularly good at running the public sector. Politicians bury the employees with instructions and circulars,” added Morten.