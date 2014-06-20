A 36-year-old German father, who was severely injured after the car he was driving was hit by a rock thrown from a motorway bridge crossing in Funen last month, has finally come out of his coma.

The father, who lost his wife in the incident, has been transferred from Odense University Hospital to the German city of Bochum, according to Funen Police.

Despite the good news, the man is still in a poor condition due to the head injuries he sustained when he was hit by the 30-kilo rock.