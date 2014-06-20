The Danish football team FC Copenhagen has linked up with Nordisk Film to found a world-class eSports team.

‘North’ will be Danish-based from the off, headed by Jacob ‘Maelk’ Toft-Andersen, and include an elite Counter Strike team.

“We are two strong players within entertainment teaming up to get involved with eSports at the highest level from the start,” said Anders Hørsholt, the CEO of FC Copenhagen.