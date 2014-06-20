Contact us Advertise with us

FC Copenhagen and Nordisk Film in massive eSports push

North to take football team into the realm of the financially-fastest growing sport in the world

North already boasts an elite Counter Strike team (photo: North) North already boasts an elite Counter Strike team (photo: North)
January 3rd, 2017 5:00 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish football team FC Copenhagen has linked up with Nordisk Film to found a world-class eSports team.

‘North’ will be Danish-based from the off, headed by Jacob ‘Maelk’ Toft-Andersen, and include an elite Counter Strike team.

“We are two strong players within entertainment teaming up to get involved with eSports at the highest level from the start,” said Anders Hørsholt, the CEO of FC Copenhagen.



“There is massive potential in eSports and we have considerable ambitions with North, which will be among the world’s best from day one. We love to compete at FCK, and we are looking froward to getting going and developing this.”

North will be co-owned equally by FCK and Nordisk Film.

READ MORE: PSG signs Danish FIFA world champ

Gamers taking off
FCK isn’t the first Danish football club to embrace eSports however.

In September last year, OB Odense revealed that elite FIFA player Lasse Bækkelund would represent the football team during all eSport events until the summer of 2017.

And a month later, a former FIFA world champion from Denmark, August ‘Agge’ Rosenmeier, joined Paris Saint-Germain’s eSports team.

Financially-speaking, eSports is the fastest-growing sport in the world. It enjoyed a global turnover of 3.5 billion kroner last year.

North’s new Counter-Strike team were among just 16 in the world to qualify for the first ELEAGUE tournament in 2017, which is being held in Atlanta later this month.

Related News


Latest News

North already boasts an elite Counter Strike team (photo: North)
FC Copenhagen and Nordisk Film in massive eSports push
Europe is the top destination for Danes this year (photo: Pixabay)
Danes are Scandinavian champs at going on holidays
Caught in the middle (photo: Pixabay)
Danish parents forced to pay child support for abducted kids
DSB trains run along the coastal line in Zealand every 10 minutes (photo: iStock)
More people commuting between Copenhagen and Helsingør
The figures suggest more people in Copenhagen are inclined to be violent on a night out (photo: Feans)
Steep rise in violent assaults in Copenhagen
It is not clear how many of the injuries were caused by technical issues or improper handling (photo: iStock)
Nearly 270 Danes injured by fireworks

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved