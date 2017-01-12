 FC Copenhagen beats Bordeaux to go top – The Post

FC Copenhagen beats Bordeaux to go top

Lady luck was Danish last night as the Lions steal last-gasp winnner

The assassin from Nicosia struck again (photo: FCK)
October 5th, 2018 8:10 am| by Christian W
Sometimes in football, you need a little bit of luck. Sometimes the gods of football take a real shining to you.

That was certainly the case last night for FC Copenhagen in their 2-1 win away to Bordeaux in the Europa League.

The French side hit the woodwork three times and managed to spurn a penalty, before Robert Skov got the winner for the Danish team deep in injury time.

Top of the pops
Pieros Sotiriou had given the Lions an unexpected lead with a powerful header in the first half, but Younousse Sankhare equalised with a long-range half-volley to give the French momentum with ten minutes left.

The win leaves FCK top of Group C on four points, ahead of Zenit St Petersburg by virtue of goals scored. The Russian team beat Slavia Prague 1-0 at home last night.

Up next for the FCK is a key home battle against the Czech outfit on October 25. A win would put the Lions in a strong position to take one of the top two spots to qualify for the knockout round of 32.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
