FC Copenhagen beats Bordeaux to go top

Sometimes in football, you need a little bit of luck. Sometimes the gods of football take a real shining to you.

That was certainly the case last night for FC Copenhagen in their 2-1 win away to Bordeaux in the Europa League.

The French side hit the woodwork three times and managed to spurn a penalty, before Robert Skov got the winner for the Danish team deep in injury time.

Top of the pops

Pieros Sotiriou had given the Lions an unexpected lead with a powerful header in the first half, but Younousse Sankhare equalised with a long-range half-volley to give the French momentum with ten minutes left.

The win leaves FCK top of Group C on four points, ahead of Zenit St Petersburg by virtue of goals scored. The Russian team beat Slavia Prague 1-0 at home last night.

Up next for the FCK is a key home battle against the Czech outfit on October 25. A win would put the Lions in a strong position to take one of the top two spots to qualify for the knockout round of 32.