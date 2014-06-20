For qualifying to the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night, FC Copenhagen were rewarded with a fantastic group in yesterday evening’s draw in Monaco.

The Danes were pulled out with Premier League champions Leicester City, Portuguese champs Porto and Belgian nemesis Club Brugge to make up Group G.

It’s certainly not the sexiest of groups, but FCK has a decent chance of making it to the knockout stages of the tournament, or at least finish third and get to the Europa League knockout stage.