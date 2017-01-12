Panenka magic as FC Copenhagen escape Belgrade cauldron with 1-1 draw

Picture this:

You’re 20 and playing in the biggest game of your budding career, in front of a packed and boisterous stadium in Serbia against Red Star Belgrade in a key Champions League qualifier.

Trailing 0-1 and needing a vital away goal, your team is awarded a late penalty and you stride up to take it. What do you do?

Blast it and hope for the best? Go for accuracy? Shit yourself and try to find some dark, lonely corner of Rajko Mitic Stadium to crawl up hide in.

Well, if you’re Jonas Wind from FC Copenhagen, you do none of the above. Nah, instead you calmly jog up to the ball and chip the ball high into the net in best Panenka style as the hapless keeper watches in disbelief as he dives in vain (see video below)

That was the scene tonight, unbelievably at the very same stadium that Antonin Panenka conjured up the original 43 years ago, as FCK secured a vital away goal in a 1-1 draw in Belgrade in the third Champions League qualification round.

Pep earns his keep

The Danes knew it was going to be tough against the Serbian champions, especially in front of a notoriously rowdy crowd, but the task looked even more monumental when Red Star went ahead on the stroke of halftime through a deflected goal that looped agonizingly over the outstretched arms of keeper Sten Grytebust.

But the Serbs pulled back to hit on the counters in the second half and the Lions began emerging from their enclosure to push forward.

The game was drawing to a close when Pep Biel, last week’s record signing from Zaragoza, turned in the box and was brought down by a clumsy Serb challenge.

Penalty! and well … the rest is history. Now the Danes must finish the job in Copenhagen next Tuesday.