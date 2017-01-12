FC Copenhagen handed challenging Europa League group

Last night FC Copenhagen defeated Seria A side Atalanta in a nail-biting affair to reach the Europa League group stage.

Today it was revealed that FCK will be forced to conjure up wins against stern opposition once again in the near future if they hope to progress to the knockout stages after being drawn in Group C along with Zenit St Petersburg, Bordeaux and Slavia Prague.

READ MORE: FC Copenhagen overcome Atalanta in Europa League drama

Tickets next week

The fixtures have yet to be decided, but the first round match will take place on September 20 and ticket sales will begin sometime at the start of next week. Keep an eye out on Fck.dk for further news.

The other rounds will be played on October 4 and 25, November 8 and 29 and December 13.