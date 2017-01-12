 FC Copenhagen handed challenging Europa League group – The Post

FC Copenhagen handed challenging Europa League group

Lions up against Zenit St Petersburg, Bordeaux and Slavia Prague

Not the toughest, but not the easiest either (photo: UEFA)
August 31st, 2018 1:52 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Last night FC Copenhagen defeated Seria A side Atalanta in a nail-biting affair to reach the Europa League group stage.

Today it was revealed that FCK will be forced to conjure up wins against stern opposition once again in the near future if they hope to progress to the knockout stages after being drawn in Group C along with Zenit St Petersburg, Bordeaux and Slavia Prague.

READ MORE: FC Copenhagen overcome Atalanta in Europa League drama

Tickets next week
The fixtures have yet to be decided, but the first round match will take place on September 20 and ticket sales will begin sometime at the start of next week. Keep an eye out on Fck.dk for further news.

The other rounds will be played on October 4 and 25, November 8 and 29 and December 13.

Related News



Latest News

Art
Van Gogh: An abundance of method – with no signs of madness
Culture
Culture News in Brief: No surprises on Denmark’s Oscar shortlist
News
FC Copenhagen handed challenging Europa League group
International
Danish News in Brief: More green energy from biogas in the pipeline

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved