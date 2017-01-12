FC Copenhagen handed monster task in Europa League

FC Copenhagen will be under extreme duress to reach the last 16 of the Europa League this season.

The gods of football were brutally unkind to the Lions, who were paired with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid – Champions League runners-up in 2014 and 2016 – in the draw moments ago.

Second leg away

Because FCK is unseeded, the first leg will take place in Copenhagen on February 15, while the second leg will be played on February 22.

More information about tickets for the games will surface sometime during Tuesday at fck.dk.