FC Copenhagen make European history

FC Copenhagen qualified for the last 16 of a European competition for the first time in the club’s history thanks to a goalless draw against Ludogorets Razvan in the Europe League last night.
In a rather dull affair, the Bulgarians knew they needed to score at least two goals to beat the Danes at the Telia Parken Stadium, following their 1-2 defeat at home two weeks ago.
Man U next?
FCK were happy to sit back and hit the Bulgarians on the counter, but it was clear that counter-attacking football was not something the Danes were accustomed to playing.
“We played a spotless game,” said FCK coach Ståle Solbakken.
“But it was a tough game and they tried to do hurt us down the wings – they didn’t really have anything to lose. So it was a mentally difficult game, but we solved it perfectly.
FCK will be in the hat today at 13:00 when UEFA makes the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League.
Potential opponents include Manchester United, Ajax Amsterdam, Roma and Schalke 04.