 FC Copenhagen make European history – The Post

FC Copenhagen make European history

Goalless draw against Ludogorets put Danes in last 16 for first time in club’s history

Matic and FCK were in control (photo: FCK)
February 24th, 2017 9:18 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

FC Copenhagen qualified for the last 16 of a European competition for the first time in the club’s history thanks to a goalless draw against Ludogorets Razvan in the Europe League last night.

In a rather dull affair, the Bulgarians knew they needed to score at least two goals to beat the Danes at the Telia Parken Stadium, following their 1-2 defeat at home two weeks ago.



READ MORE: FCK heading to Bulgaria in Europa League

Man U next?
FCK were happy to sit back and hit the Bulgarians on the counter, but it was clear that counter-attacking football was not something the Danes were accustomed to playing.

“We played a spotless game,” said FCK coach Ståle Solbakken.

“But it was a tough game and they tried to do hurt us down the wings – they didn’t really have anything to lose. So it was a mentally difficult game, but we solved it perfectly.

FCK will be in the hat today at 13:00 when UEFA makes the draw for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Potential opponents include Manchester United, Ajax Amsterdam, Roma and Schalke 04.

Related News


Latest News

International
Denmark earmarks millions for child victims of Boko Haram
InOut
March Performance: The end of the universe?
InOut
Museums Corner: Underground, overground – taking the green route in Copenhagen
InOut
Early-March Kids: It’s back – as experimental as ever

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved