FC Copenhagen manhandled by Atletico Madrid

FC Copenhagen fans knew their team was up against a challenge in the Europa League last night, with Atletico Madrid being one of the top teams in the world.

They only hoped FCK could keep it close before the away fixture next week.

It wasn’t to be.

Despite Viktor Fischer sending the Danish fans into a state of euphoria with his opener at the 15 minute mark, the Spaniards stormed back to hand the Lions a 1-4 defeat.

No silverware

Six minutes after Fischer’s opener, Atletico had equalised through Saul Niguez and they went ahead with a tap in by Kevin Gameiro before halftime.

Antoine Griezmann and Vitolo then put the match to bed with goals after 71 and 77 minutes.

The result has probably scuppered FC Copenhagen’s last chance for silverware this season, following a poor run in the league and defeat in the cup earlier this month.