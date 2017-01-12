FC Copenhagen overcome Atalanta in Europa League drama

It was one of those special European nights in Telia Parken Stadium last night. At least for FC Copenhagen fans.

They were fortunate enough to watch their side battle through 120 minutes of goalless football and then penalties to see off Italian outfit Atalanta and reach the Europa League group stage.

Leading the way … again

The result means that FCK has now qualified for a European group stage 12 out of the last 13 years.

The Lions will be a second seed in the pot for the group stage draw today at 13:00, but they won’t be joined by any other Danish teams.

Brøndby were bested 4-9 on aggregate by Genk, while FC Midtjylland disappointingly lost 0-2 at home to Malmö FF last night (2-4 aggregate).