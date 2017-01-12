 FC Copenhagen reach Europa League knockout stage – The Post

FC Copenhagen reach Europa League knockout stage

Sheriff run out of town as FCK’s dismal season sees bright note

Goal scorers Pieros Sotiriou (left) and Michael Lüftner (photo: FCK)
December 8th, 2017 8:35 am| by Christian W
There’s no changing the fact that the first half of the Danish Superliga season has been a monumental failure for FC Copenhagen. The reigning champs sit in fifth place a full 17 points behind the leaders and their eternal rivals Brøndby.

But there’s also no denying the fact that when it comes to European football, the Lions continue to get the job done. Last night was no different.

Needing to win their final group game against previously unbeaten Sheriff, FCK did just that, winning 2-0 thanks to two set-piece headers in the space of two minutes in the second half.

READ MORE: Denmark handed decent draw for 2018 World Cup

Tough draw ahead
Pieros Sotiriou and Michael Lüftner settled the nerves just before the hour and a red card given to the opposition all but ended the affair.

The result put FCK second in Group F with nine points, two behind Lokomotiv Moscow, but better than Sheriff on goal difference.

Because they finished second in the group, the Lions won’t be seeded when the knockout stage is drawn on Monday. That means they could face some pretty formidable opposition, including AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and RB Leipzig.

The gods of football could also be kinder to them and offer up the likes of Braga, Salzburg and Viktoria Plzen.

