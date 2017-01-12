 FC Copenhagen scrape into Europa League – The Post

FC Copenhagen scrape into Europa League

Danish favourites were one Sten Grytebust save away from being upset in Latvia

Another year in Europe for FCK (photo: FCK)
August 30th, 2019 8:54 am| by Christian W

It certainly wasn’t football at its finest, but FC Copenhagen are in the Europa League group stage despite losing 0-1 last night to FC Riga in Latvia.

The Lions extended their impressive run of reaching European group stages to 13 out the past 14 years. But it got a little dramatic at the end in Riga.

FCK looked like they would be fine defending their 3-1 first-leg win from Copenhagen last week, until a long range effort out of nothing gave the Latvians hope in the last 15 minutes.

READ ALSO: FC Copenhagen done in Champions League after penalty thriller

In the pot
In what was a brutal hard-fought game, only a couple of solid saves from Sten Grytebust in the final minutes kept Riga from springing the upset.

You can check out the highlights in the link here.

FCK will be among the 48 teams in the pot for the Europa League group stage draw today at 13:00 and the Lions will be a second seed. Watch the draw live at UEFA.com. 

Among the top-seeds they can potentially be drawn with are Sevilla, Arsenal, Porto, Roma, Manchester United and Lazio.

Related News



Latest News

News
Øresund derby for FC Copenhagen in Europa League
Local
Locals annoyed by DHL Run fireworks
Arctic
Russia dispatching nuclear-powered ship through Danish waters
National
Increasing number of Danish babies see a chiropractor

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved