FC Copenhagen scrape into Europa League

It certainly wasn’t football at its finest, but FC Copenhagen are in the Europa League group stage despite losing 0-1 last night to FC Riga in Latvia.

The Lions extended their impressive run of reaching European group stages to 13 out the past 14 years. But it got a little dramatic at the end in Riga.

FCK looked like they would be fine defending their 3-1 first-leg win from Copenhagen last week, until a long range effort out of nothing gave the Latvians hope in the last 15 minutes.

READ ALSO: FC Copenhagen done in Champions League after penalty thriller

In the pot

In what was a brutal hard-fought game, only a couple of solid saves from Sten Grytebust in the final minutes kept Riga from springing the upset.

You can check out the highlights in the link here.

FCK will be among the 48 teams in the pot for the Europa League group stage draw today at 13:00 and the Lions will be a second seed. Watch the draw live at UEFA.com.

Among the top-seeds they can potentially be drawn with are Sevilla, Arsenal, Porto, Roma, Manchester United and Lazio.