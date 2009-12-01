 FC Copenhagen set record with draw in Kiev – The Post

FC Copenhagen set record with draw in Kiev

Danish side hasn’t conceded more than one goal in last 24 European games

Pieros hammered in FCK’s early lead (photo: FCK)
October 25th, 2019 9:45 am| by Christian W

FC Copenhagen further cemented their position as Denmark’s flagship abroad with a 1-1 draw away at Dynamo Kiev last night in the Europa League.

Cypriot Pieros Sotiriou gave the Lions a shock lead after just two minutes, before the Ukrainian side tied things up early in the second half. Check out the match highlights in the video below.

The result leaves the Danish outfit top of Group B with five points, on par with the Ukrainians and a point ahead of Malmö FF, who beat Swiss outfit Lugano 2-1 at home. Up next for FCK is Dynamo Kiev at home on November 7.

Besting that AC Milan side
Aside from a valuable away point, FCK also managed to set a new European record for the number of games in a row without conceding more than one goal (see top 10 below).

Since losing 1-4 to Atletico Madrid in February of 2018, FCK have played 24 consecutive matches in Europe without conceding more than one goal – one more than the legendary AC Milan team who managed 23 from 1992-1994 (granted against better opposition, no doubt).

What’s interesting is that in those 24 games, FCK only won 10 of them, drawing nine and losing five, while AC Milan won 17 of their 23 and only lost one match. It goes to show that FCK’s games are almost always close and decided by a single goal.

Top 10 (over past 65 years)


FC Copenhagen: 24 games (2018-19)
AC Milan: 23 games (1992-94)
Everton: 22 games (1970-85)
Nottingham Forest: 22 games (1978-84)
Liverpool: 21 games (2009-12)
Inter Milan: 21 games (1993-97)
Liverpool: 20 games (1983-91)
Paris Saint-Germain: 20 games (1992-95)
Ajax: 20 games (1970-73)
Benfica: 19 games (1984-88)

