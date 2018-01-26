 FC Midtjylland smashes Danish Superliga transfer record – The Post

FC Midtjylland smashes Danish Superliga transfer record

Busy transfer round in Denmark during the winter transfer window

Crystal Palace forked out a tidy sum for Sørloth (photo: Crystal Palace – Twitter)
February 1st, 2018 4:29 pm| by Christian W
Premier League side Crystal Palace have swooped in to snap up FC Midtjylland striker Alexander Sørloth in a record Superliga transfer.

The Norwegian signed for around 75 million kroner, but bonus and clauses could bring that figure up to a reported 140 million kroner.

It has to be considered a solid bit of business for the Wolves, who signed Sørloth from Dutch side Groningen just six months ago for a paltry 3 million kroner.

FCM recouped a significant amount of transfer funds over the winter break, having also sold right back talent Rasmus Nissen to Ajax in a 40 million kroner deal and Czech left back Filip Novak to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor for around 20 million kroner.

The Danish club also announced it had signed the Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from Dnipro on a free transfer as a replacement for Sørloth, loaned defender Erik Sviatchenko from Celtic and signed Gambian defender Bubacarr Sanneh from Horsens.

FCK going Fisching
Elsewhere, other significant deals included FC Copenhagen bringing in Viktor Fischer from Bundesliga side Mainz 05, as well as Danish under-21 winger Robert Skov from Silkeborg. The Lions also sold winger Kasper Kusk to AaB Aalborg on deadline day, while offloading star winger Benjamin Verbic to Dynamo Kiev earlier in the window. Winger Danny Amankwaa also left for Hearts in Scotland on a free transfer.

There were also plenty of moves for Danes abroad, the most notable being Michael Krohn-Dehli leaving Sevilla for Deportivo La Coruna, Martin Braithwaite joining Bordeaux from Middlesbrough on loan,
and Jacob Bruun Larsen being loaned out by Dortmund to Stuttgart.

Elsewhere, Andrew Hjulsager went on loan from Celta Vigo to Granada, Alexander Scholz switched from Standard Liege to Club Brugge, Uffe Bech moved from Hannover to Greuther Fürth, and Patrick Banggaard joined Roda from Darmstadt.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
