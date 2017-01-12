FCK kick off Europa League campaign with stalemate

FC Copenhagen has been involved in a number of high-scoring matches so far this season, including a 4-3 win over FC Midtjylland last weekend. But the team’s first match in Group F of the Europa League failed to live up to that billing. The Danish side failed to crack a defensively-minded Lokomotive Moscow outfit and ultimately had to settle for a 0-0 draw at Telia Parken last night. Group F’s other match-up, Zlin versus Sheriff Tiraspol, also ended in a goalless draw.



No ladies in red

Elsewhere, a conflict involving the national football association, DBU, and the women’s national football team has led to an upcoming friendly – and rematch of the recent Euro 17 final – against the Netherlands being cancelled. The dispute centres around the players feeling they should be paid more for representing their country. According to DBU, the players are demanding a pay rise of 342 percent, while the association has offered an increase of 46 percent.

Cycling circus

This year’s ongoing edition of the PostNord Danmark Rundt cycling race has already been involved in a number of controversial moments just three stages in. Somehow some riders took the wrong route on the first and third stages, while the second stage had to be abandoned due to adverse weather conditions – a move that several riders called “amateurish”. Mads Pedersen leads the race following his win on stage three, although a fellow Dane, Michael Valgren, is just nine seconds adrift. Dutchman Lennard Hofstede is third, 14 seconds behind. The five-stage race will end on Saturday in Aarhus.

Patrick number 1?

In what must surely come as a surprise to most boxing fans, super middleweight fighter Patrick Nielsen has been ranked number one in the WBA world rankings this week. The ranking comes despite Nielsen only having one bout since late 2015, an unconvincing win against Beibi Berrocal in January this year. Nielsen is slated to fight British boxer John Ryder at Wembley Arena next month.

Tantalising Thomas

Tottenham and Everton are reportedly among the English Premier League clubs to make their admiration for Danish talisman Thomas Delaney known in recent weeks. The midfielder has been in scintillating form of late, notching four goals – a hat-trick included – in Denmark’s last two World Cup qualifiers and scoring for club Werder Bremen, where he has become interim captain just six months after joining the club, the following week.

Danish FIFA jump

Denmark took a massive leap up FIFA’s World Rankings this week following big wins against Poland and Armenia in the recent World Cup qualifiers. The Danes jumped a staggering 20 spots to 26th place, largely thanks to thrashing Poland – which had been ranked fifth in the world at the time. The jump could be significant for Denmark regarding the seedings for the World Cup playoff round, providing they finish second in their group.