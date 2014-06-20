Some 136 families reported a break-in on the first day of Christmas, which is 49 fewer than last year, reports the national police Rigspolitiet.
In the period from December 20 to December 24, the police registered a total of 464 burglaries, which is also a decrease compared to 2015, when the figure was 704.
Most of the break-ins took place in the regions of north Zealand (70), Funen (53), the western suburbs of Copenhagen (52), east Jutland (52), south Jutland (52) and southeast Jutland (51).
Despite the significant drop in Xmas burglaries, the national police urges people to keep an eye on neighbours’ properties if they are away for the holidays.
The police also advises homeowners to sign up for the neighbourhood watch service, Nabohjælp. Nearly 200,000 Danes have already done so.