The number of Danes making the move across the Øresund Bridge from eastern Denmark to Scania has declined considerably recently, according to new statistics from Øresund database Ørestat.

The number of people moving from eastern Denmark to Scania increased by 22 and 33 percent in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 compared to the same quarters in 2015. But during Q2 2016, just 2 percent more people made the move compared to the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the number of people moving from Scania across to east Denmark has fallen by 17 percent over the course of the first half of 2016.