Fewer Danes moving to Scania

ID and border control is having a probable impact on proceedings

Fewer Danes making the move across Øresund (photo: iStock)
September 6th, 2016 11:07 am| by Christian W
The number of Danes making the move across the Øresund Bridge from eastern Denmark to Scania has declined considerably recently, according to new statistics from Øresund database Ørestat.

The number of people moving from eastern Denmark to Scania increased by 22 and 33 percent in Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 compared to the same quarters in 2015. But during Q2 2016, just 2 percent more people made the move compared to the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the number of people moving from Scania across to east Denmark has fallen by 17 percent over the course of the first half of 2016.



READ MORE: Border controls increasing stress level of Øresund train commuters

Border control impact
It’s too soon to conclude the ID and border control has had an impact on fewer people moving to Scania, but it could be the likely explanation behind the halt in people moving from Denmark to Sweden.

A survey earlier this summer found that 64 percent of those commuting by train across Øresund have experienced increased stress levels since the control was established earlier this year.

It also found that 70 percent of commuters were particularly impacted by not being sure when they will arrive at their destination, and that 59 percent have started travelling at different times.

The new statistics found it was particularly families with children that were making the move across to Sweden.

